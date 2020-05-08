CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL: Restaurants, Hair and Nail salons, Barber Shops Open May 15

reopening ohio plan + phases

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

In March, DeWine closed restaurants and bars , with the exception of carryout and home delivery, as well as barbershops, hair and nail salons.

Well if you are feeling a little furry, help may be coming soon actual on May, 15th.

Hair salons, barber shops, day spas and nail salons will open May 15, also restaurants and bars can reopen their establishments to patrons with outside dining is allowed on this date and inside dining beginning May 21, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at his daily briefing Thursday.

“How we open up is so very very important, and the how is the essential part of how successful we’re going to be in doing these two things,”   -Governor Mike DeWine

Read More

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Continue reading Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3107697" align="alignleft" width="787"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili via Instagram[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

LOCAL: Restaurants, Hair and Nail salons, Barber Shops Open May 15  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 day ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close