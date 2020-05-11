CLOSE
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Move Into Tyler Perry’s Million Dollar Mansion

Elegance is a must

Source: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photo call at Kensington Palace to mark their engagement Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Where: London, United Kingdom When: 27 Nov 2017 Credit: John Rainford/WENN.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to live their coziest best lives in the United States. Their newest residence is an Airbnb on steroids.

Page Six is reporting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some opulent accommodations during their stay in America. The gossip site says the two will be receiving room and board from none other than Tyler Perry. According to the story the two royals and their newborn son Archie will be staying in the media mogul’s eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Tuscan-style villa. This Los Angles, California property is located in the very ritzy Beverly Ridge Estates gated community.

According to The Daily Mail the couple were very careful in their decision. “Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely” their source said. “Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.”

Page Six alleges that the royals were introduced to Perry by Oprah Winfrey who has reportedly taken the couple under her wing. O is also rumored to be very close to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The report claims that Tyler is currently out of town in Atlanta tending to his movie endeavors. It is currently not known if they are leasing the home or staying as guests while they look for their own place to buy.

Photo: John Rainford/WENN.com

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Move Into Tyler Perry’s Million Dollar Mansion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

