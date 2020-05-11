CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jay-Z Sending PPE To Prison Across The Country

 

2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

Almost everyone knows someone that is incarcerated. Rather it’s a family member, friend, or loved one. They are an entire population of America without a voice but deserving of human rights. Jay Z and Meek Mill alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teamed up to make sure that no matter what your criminal background is when it comes to COVID-19 you get a fighting chance to live.

Via. CBS News

With a $10 million boost from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance is sending 10 million surgical masks and other personal protective equipment to correctional facilities across the country.

“This is 2.3 million Americans that don’t usually have the loudest voice,” Bob Pilon, president of the REFORM Alliance, told CBS News. “That’s why we’re doing this, to give that population a voice and answer their call to be treated like humans.”

Dorsey’s donation was made through his Smart Small relief fund. He’s pledged $1 billion to COVID-19 relief efforts. The charity is based on a transparent tracker of public grants, which Dorsey said will shift focus after the pandemic.

Read More: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jay-z-meek-mill-reform-alliance-face-masks-ppe-prisons-jails-jack-dorsey-coronavirus/

Jay-Z Sending PPE To Prison Across The Country  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close