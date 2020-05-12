Diddy: Does A Touching Tribute To Andre Harrell [VIDEO]

P Diddy did a touching tribute to Andre Harrell on his social media platform. He said Andre was his father for the past 30 years. Check out this video below!

via TMZ:

The Bad Boy honcho posted a video Monday showing a speech he gave earlier this year after winning an Industry Icon Award at a Pre-Grammys Gala — where he also called out the lack of diversity in the music biz — but this time … he highlighted his words for Andre.

The remarks are quite moving — Puffy recounts how Andre took him under his wing, showed him the ins and outs of the game, and simply rolled the dice and took a chance on him. He said he owes a lot of his success to the man — and made sure he knew it.(LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: