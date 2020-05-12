CLOSE
Diddy: Does A Touching Tribute To Andre Harrell [VIDEO]

P Diddy did a touching tribute to Andre Harrell on his social media platform. He said Andre was his father for the past 30 years. Check out this video below!

 

via TMZ:

The remarks are quite moving — Puffy recounts how Andre took him under his wing, showed him the ins and outs of the game, and simply rolled the dice and took a chance on him. He said he owes a lot of his success to the man — and made sure he knew it.(LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

