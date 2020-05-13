CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Top 10 Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now

Not having a good day

Source: digitalskillet / Getty

The past few months have been a whirlwind of stress and anxiety with the pandemic changing our lives right before our eyes. People are finding ways to cope whether it’s positive or negative.  So, how are you getting through it?

Computer keyboard and repetitive strain injury

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

A new survey found three out of four people say the pandemic has increased their stress and anxiety.  And here are the top 10 ways we’re reducing that stress, according to NYPost.

1.  Exercising, 52%.

 

2.  Watching more TV, 42%.

 

3.  Sleeping, 38%.

Couple sleeping

Source: Jupiterimages / Jupiterimages

4.  Meditating, 37%.

 

5.  Drinking more alcohol, 32%.

6.  Playing games, 32%.

 

7.  Calling or texting with friends and family, 30%.

African American grandmother and granddaughter looking at cell phone

Source: KidStock / Getty

8.  Taking prescription meds, 27%.

 

9.  Having sex, 27%.

marijuana-dl

Source: CS / CS

10.  Using CBD, 25%.

Have you developed any of these habits as your stress reliever? For more info, click here.

Top 10 Ways People Are Reducing Their Stress Right Now  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close