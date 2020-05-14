CLOSE
Love & Hip Hop ATL: Maurice ‘Mo’ Fayne Allegedly Spent $2 Million Coronavirus PPP Loan Money On Himself

When will people learn you cannot mess around with the governments money? Well Love and Hip Hop ATL’s Maurice Mo Fayne is finding out the hard way.

It;s being alleged that his spent his ppp loan money to buy a car, a watch and pay child support. When that money was supposed to be used to pay employee’s for his buusiness.

Via LoveBScott

Maurice “Mo” Fayne — who appeared in the reality-TV show’s eighth season — made his first court appearance Wednesday in Georgia on federal bank fraud charges, according to the US Department of Justice.

Fayne, 37, applied for a Payment Protection Program loan for a corporation called Flame Trucking on April 15, saying he needed the money to pay employees and for other business expenses.

Instead, he spent much of the $2,045,800 cash infusion to splurge on himself, federal prosecutors alleged.

Within days, he allegedly squandered $85,000 in jewelry — including a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, a 5.73 carat diamond ring. He also spent $40,000 for child support, the prosecutors said.

