CLOSE
News
HomeNews

#LHHATL’s Arkansas Mo Charged With Fraud After Spending PPP Loan On Jewelry, Rolex

"Did a lot of stuff just live this here lifestyle."-Young Thug

"Ferrari Karlie" Single Release Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Arkansas Mo has been arrested after the feds accuse him of using the government business loan to pay employees, on himself.

According to the press release sent out by the Department of Justice, Arkansas Mo, whose real name is Maurice Fayne, was approved for the federal Payment Protection Program (PPP) for his trucking company, Flame Trucking on April 15, after stating that the business had 107 employees and an average monthly payroll of $1,490,200, according to an affidavit for the criminal complaint.

The PPP loan program from the federal government aims to help small businesses and their workers survive during the Covid-19 pandemic. The loans are for businesses with 500 or fewer employees to pay workers’ salaries, rent, and utility costs.

Flame Trucking asked for a loan of $3,725,500 and certified that the loan proceeds would be used to “retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments, as specified under the Paycheck Protection Program Rule,” the affidavit alleges. United Community Bank ultimately funded the loan for $2,045,800 in late April, and that’s when the problem occurred.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia reports that Fayne then used more than $1.5 million of the funds to buy $85,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex watch, a diamond bracelet, and a 5.73-carat diamond ring for himself, in addition to leasing a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, and paid $40,000 for child support, according to the statement.

“The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses…and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases,” the DOJ said in the statement.

Fayne’s lawyer, attorney Tanya Miller, however, states that the incident is nothing more than a misunderstanding due to the guidelines being unclear on how to legally use the funds.

“There has been considerable confusion among small business owners about PPP guidelines — particularly around the question of whether and how business owners are permitted to pay themselves a salary or take an owner’s draw. I hope these issues to be better fleshed out in the weeks and months to come,” attorney Tanya Miller said in a statement to CNN. “For obvious reasons, we cannot try these allegations in the media. We will provide the appropriate response in the proper forum once all the information has been provided to us.”

Last week during an interview with federal agents, Fayne denied using the PPP loan to fund his lifestyle but instead claims he used the PPP loan to “pay payroll and other business expenses” of the company, and documents also state that “Fayne expressly denied that he used any of the PPP loan proceeds to pay his personal debts,” before admitting to “kinda, sorta” using the loan to buy jewelry and to lease the Rolls Royce.

Check out the statement below.

#LHHATL’s Arkansas Mo Charged With Fraud After Spending PPP Loan On Jewelry, Rolex  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close