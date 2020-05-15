Teyana Taylor’s moves have earned her a spot as one of the top ten dancers of our generation. When you’ve choreographed for Beyonce and Kanye West, your credentials speak for itself. The world wiped the steam off their glasses when they saw her in Kanye’s Fade video, but the truth is, she’s been killin’ it for years.

Via an Instagram post, the vocalist, actress, designer, producer, and dancer released a snippet of a song from her upcoming project The Album. Bare Wit Me is a sultry R&B hit that gives off the ultimate 90’s vibe. She solidified that with a wardrobe and dance moves reminiscent of Michael Jackson, circa the late 80’s, early 90’s era.

So let’s break this 40 second clip down. Teyana and her team directed and produced the music video. When it comes to the custom MJ-inspired suits by costume designer Beeōmbi, Taylor served as the key stylist. Each dancer wore a full-length jacket, with a matching shirt and tie. They even rocked the high-water trousers with white socks and black loafers. From the wardrobe, to the dance moves (also choreographed by Teyana), I can’t wait to see the full video!

I’m also excited for The Album. Mrs. Taylor has proven herself to be a Jaqueline of all trades.

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram

15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi Fit Inspired By Michael Jackson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: