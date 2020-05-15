CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi Fit Inspired By Michael Jackson

Teyana Taylor kills everything she touches.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Teyana Taylor’s moves have earned her a spot as one of the top ten dancers of our generation. When you’ve choreographed for Beyonce and Kanye West, your credentials speak for itself. The world wiped the steam off their glasses when they saw her in Kanye’s Fade video, but the truth is, she’s been killin’ it for years.

View this post on Instagram

A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

Via an Instagram post, the vocalist, actress, designer, producer, and dancer released a snippet of a song from her upcoming project The Album. Bare Wit Me is a sultry R&B hit that gives off the ultimate 90’s vibe. She solidified that with a wardrobe and dance moves reminiscent of Michael Jackson, circa the late 80’s, early 90’s era.

So let’s break this 40 second clip down. Teyana and her team directed and produced the music video. When it comes to the custom MJ-inspired suits by costume designer Beeōmbi, Taylor served as the key stylist. Each dancer wore a full-length jacket, with a matching shirt and tie. They even rocked the high-water trousers with white socks and black loafers. From the wardrobe, to the dance moves (also choreographed by Teyana), I can’t wait to see the full video!

I’m also excited for The Album. Mrs. Taylor has proven herself to be a Jaqueline of all trades.

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor’s Bad A** Quarantine Fit Leaves Flames Across Instagram

15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi Fit Inspired By Michael Jackson  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close