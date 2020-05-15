Cincinnati: Fountain Square To Add Outdoor Tables & Chairs

Several businesses can reopen Friday in Ohio including restaurants with seated outdoor service for diners. The City of Cincinnati will be closing some streets and lanes in its Downtown and Over-The-Rhine neighborhoods to create patio seating for local restaurants beginning Friday. According to 3CDC, which is facilitating the program, eight restaurants have already completed the permit process and will expand with outdoor seating. Senate, Abigail Street, Krueger’s, Bakersfield, The Mercer, and Pontiac BBQ will be taking over parking lanes in front of their businesses.