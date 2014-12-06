Lil’ Wayne has finally put to rest rumors his Twitter account was hacked earlier this week. On Dec. 5, Weezy took center stage at VICE’s 20th anniversary party held in Brooklyn and admitted to his irritation over his album delay. Wanye confirmed his frustrations and possible departure with his label Cash Money Records over the release of his highly anticipated album, Carter V. Wayne confessed to the crowd,” It’s a f*cked up situation, but I will be out of it soon, and I do it for ya’ll. So put them motherf*ckin’ fives up for Carter V”.

MUST READ: Lil Wayne Goes On Twitter Rant: Wants Off Cash Money And Nothing To Do With Baby

On Dec. 4, Wayne sound out scathing tweets about Cash Money, business partner and longtime mentor Brian, “Birdman” Williams and the delays with his album. Wayne told fans the highly successful record company and Birdman aren’t willing to release the album which is scheduled to drop on Dec. 9. Things between Wanye, the label and Birdman have gotten so bad, the rapper remarked to his followers he wanted to to wash his hands of them altogether.

Wayne then apologized to his fans for waiting for the album and explained how exacerbated he was by the entire ordeal.

Could there be trouble in the Cash Money camp? In October, Wayne’s protege and label mate Tyga also spoke out on Twitter about his aggravation over the label not releasing his album, The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty. While the album is complete, it still hasn’t been released, with Tyga threatening to leak it online. Earlier in the week, he announced the project would be independently released by him.

RELATED STORIES:

PRESS PLAY: Nicki Minaj Denies Sleeping With Lil Wayne Or Drake On New Song ‘Only’

Keyshia Cole Twerks On A Piano For Birdman & We’re Like Get Off

AM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole & K.Michelle Will Tour Together, Lil’ Wayne Calls Out His Baby Mamas? & More

Lil Wayne Confirms Cash Money Twitter Rant [NSFW] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com