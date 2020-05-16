Mystics Host Virtual Celebration For WNBA Title [Details Here]

They Ran It Back, Now It's Time To Celebrate!

| 05.16.20
The reigning WNBA Champions, The Washington Mystics, will be celebrating their win with fans all over, virtually Saturday, May 16th at 10am.

Mystics 2019 Playoffs

Source: Ryan Gordon / Freealexander Media

Due to the players’ schedule, the parade for their championship was scheduled to happen earlier this week instead of last year but now due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the current pause on sports, that parade still can’t happen. The Mystics have decided to have a “Together At Home Virtual Celebration” to connect with fans and have fun!

Here are the details:

  •  begins at 10 am (Saturday, May 16th)
  • Mystics players will be interacting with fans on the Mystics’ social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook)
  • fans are encouraged to post pictures showing how they celebrate a Mystics game day at home
  • At 5 pm, the celebration will wrap up with the debut of the first episode of “Run It Back/Mystics: Journey to a Championship” on Facebook Live

There will also be messages from Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mystics owner Ted Leonsis, coach Mike Thibault, and Mystics guard Natasha Cloud. Join in on this celebration from home! We’re all in this together!

Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces - Game Four

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

RELATED: Capitals, Mystics and Wizards Team T-shirts on Sale to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Effort

Mystics Host Virtual Celebration For WNBA Title [Details Here]  was originally published on theteam980.com

Close