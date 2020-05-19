CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Mayor Jackson Responds to CLE Police Receiving 28 Calls on Mass Gatherings

Close-up of a Cleveland police vehicle with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

With more businesses slowly opening up this month after being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot more people are coming out.

However, they are coming in droves to a point where laws are being broken.

Just ask the Cleveland Police Department.  Over this past weekend, they have received 28 calls on “businesses and residents not adhering to state guidelines.”

It was serious enough for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to respond.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“Violating the State’s guidelines for the reopening of businesses is something the City of Cleveland takes very seriously,” said Mayor Jackson. “We will continue to monitor this situation and will be developing a policy to address the actions of habitual offenders.”

The Cleveland businesses that got the most complaints, along with receiving “letters of notice of the complaints by the Cleveland Department of Health” before they get handed off over to the State Health Department, are:

  • Lago East Bank
  • Harry Buffalo
  • Mulberry’s
  • Townhall

As for the complaints, they included mass gatherings, inside seating, employees who conducted their business without wearing masks, and a refusal in regards to social distancing actions.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

LOCAL NEWS: Mayor Jackson Responds to CLE Police Receiving 28 Calls on Mass Gatherings  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close