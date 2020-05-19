CLOSE
STUDY: Hurricanes, Typhoons, Cyclones Getting Stronger

Stunning super storms in Nebraska USA

Source: John Finney/WENN / WENN

Just last night, (May 18th) the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Lilly Chapel not far from the Franklin County line, right here in Central Ohio. A new study shows that these around the world are becoming more deadly and stronger.

Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

A new study out Monday (May 18th) from researchers at the University of Wisconsin and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that hurricanes, typhoons, and tropical cyclones around the world are becoming stronger and potentially more deadly as the Earth gets warmer due to climate change. The study looked at nearly 40 years of data and found that the probability of storms reaching major hurricane status increased each decade, with study author Jim Kossin telling CNN the increase was about eight percent per decade.

Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

The study finds that global warming has increased sea surface temperature in areas where tropical cyclones form. The combination of those warmer temperatures and changes in atmospheric conditions have allowed storms to more easily reach higher strengths.

