LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Presenting a Way to See The Animals From Your Own Vehicle!

If you are having cabin fever, and looking for creative ways to get out of the house, then we have the solution for you.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has come up with a unique event where families can see the animals without leaving their vehicles.

It’s part of a new event called “Cruise the Zoo,” in which those who attend can view “many of the zoo’s animals” while the zoo staff will assist in guiding them “along the specified route that will also feature animal ambassador experiences.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland: