JAY-Z Drops New Tidal Playlists Featuring A “Couple” of Songs From 2020

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé & More Feature On JAY-Z's New Tidal Playlist

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

We already got a playlist from his wife Beyoncé, now JAY-Z is sharing his favorite songs that dropped in 2020.

Jigga gave fans a glimpse of what he is listening to with his “Couple Songs From 2020 (So Far) playlist, which lives on his streaming service, Tidal, of course. It features Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” that features his wife Beyoncé as it should as well asl Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” and “grace.” Drake’s “Landed” and “Chicago Freestyle,” Westside Gunn’s “Allah Sent Me” and “Clairborne Kick,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “P2” and Fionna Apple’s “Under The Table” also live on it.

It also features new music from Kehlani, Jay Electronica, The Weeknd, Boldy James as well.

This looks like it will be a thing on Tidal going forward, and honestly, it’s welcomed. We always wondered what songs artists are rocking to, and these playlists are providing that information while also co-signing each other. You can checkout Hova’s “Couple Songs From 2020 (So Far) playlist below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

JAY-Z Drops New Tidal Playlists Featuring A “Couple” of Songs From 2020  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

