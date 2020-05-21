OHIO: Restaurants Are Not Ready For Indoor Dining Reopening On Thursday

Restaurants have been waiting on the governor’s ok to reopen but not everybody is ready for it.

Even though Governor Mike DeWine has given the ok for restaurants to go back to dining-in on Thursday, May 21, some restaurants in Columbus are not ready.

DeWine gave a layout and health guide to help restaurant owners and staff to be able to go back to work but doing so without spreading the coronavirus.

Scott Heimlich, the owner of Barcelona restaurant in German Village, says he will not be reopening his dining room on Thursday.

“We are deep cleaning this restaurant and we also want to watch what happens out there. We want to see how the public is reacting, so June first will be the earliest we open,” he says.

Heimlich says when he does reopen customers will see fewer tables, no walk-ins allowed and a dedicated sanitarian to disinfect tables, chairs, and public areas in the restaurant.

Other restaurants like Forno, Rusty Bucket, and Cameron Mitchell restaurants also tell 10TV they are not 100 percent ready to reopen as well. You can go to www.10tv.com to see the list dates of when these restaurants will fully reopen.

Source: 10TV

