CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

70% of Americans Would Rather Watch New Movies at Home

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

Movie theaters will reopen very soon but there’s still plenty of anxiety over health and safety in public. Would you go to see movies in theaters or would you rather watch them at home? 70% of Americans would rather watch from the comforts of their own home.

Brother And Sister Lying On Floor Watching TV Together

Source: Guerilla / Getty

According to Variety, a study by Performance Research asked Americans if they’d rather see a new movie in a theater, or as a digital rental at home. Only 13% said they’d brave a theater now.  A whopping 70% said they’d rather watch from their couch, while 17% said they’re not sure. Some of those who are “not sure” might make their decision based on social-distancing policies . . . like capping the number of people in the theater.

Brother covering surprised sisters eyes watching TV in living room

Source: Caiaimage/Chris Ryan / Getty

Coming out of the pandemic, 52% said they’ll attend fewer large public events . . . and 60% said that the idea of attending a big public event “will scare me for a long time.” It may take a while for some people to feel comfortable.  37% said they plan to attend movie theaters less often, and 10% say they may never go again.

For more information, click here.

 

70% of Americans Would Rather Watch New Movies at Home  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close