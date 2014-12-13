CLOSE
Johnny Gill Takes Lie Detector Test To Squash Gay Rumors

For years R&B heartthrob Johnny Gill has been dogged by rumors of being gay and also in a long term relationship with Hollywood titan Eddie Murphy. Everyone and their mama knows those two are thick as thieves so when neither man ever commented on their friendship, the gossip and speculation machine was put into overdrive. Now, Gill has finally decided to address the whispers. Gill dropped in on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 12 to promote his new album, Game Changer. Gill, who’s latest album marks 31 years of being in the solo artist game (WOW!), was frank about his friendship with Murphy, to the behind the scenes shenanigans while taking part of the New Edition reunion tour.

Gill also admits to taking a lie detector test to dispel once and for all if he is in fact gay and if the tea about his relationship with Murphy is true. According to Gill:

It wasn’t about the people I wanted to prove it to. I was dating my ex and I remember her coming back to me one day “I’m hearing all this stuff about you and Eddie and I was like “do you believe this” and she goes, “no.” So my thing was I’m not laying in bed next to a woman that i’m supposed to be married to and worried about are you sitting here and having any doubts. For her, I wanted to make sure there was no question. I wrote down questions for her like “ask anything you want.” I wrote down questions as well. We laid it all that and she laid there when we got the results back and said, “I never doubted you.” I sat her down and said, “people talk.”

Game Changer is in stores now.

Johnny Gill Takes Lie Detector Test To Squash Gay Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

