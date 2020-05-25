CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 25, 2020: Things White Folks Can’t Say — Kilpatrick To Be Released — Baltimore Says No

1. Things White Folks Can’t Say

What You Need To Know:

Joe Biden won another Democratic primary contest over the weekend.

2. Breonna Taylor Shooting Update

What You Need To Know:

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, the woman killed by Louisville, KY police, is free.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 20,000 African Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

What You Need To Know: 

New figures released by independent research organization APM Research Lab reveals that more than 20,000 black Americans have died from the coronavirus.

4. Allies: Ex-Detroit Mayor To Be Released From Prison Early

What You Need To Know:

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may be released from prison as early as next month.

5. Baltimore Mayor Says No Thanks To A Trump Visit

What You Need To Know:

In his effort to get back on the road and pump up his re-election campaign, the Trump White House announced the first couple is making a Memorial Day visit to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

Photos
Close