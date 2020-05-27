Jimmy Fallon: Apologizes For 20 Year Old Blackface SNL Sketch Video

Jimmy Fallon is apologizing for a Saturday Night Live sketch he did 20 years ago of him impersonating Chris Rock.

via TMZ:

After the ‘SNL’ clip from the year 2000 resurfaced early Tuesday, the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty began trending on Twitter … and now, the late-night talk show host is apologizing.

Fallon says, “I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.”

He adds … “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In the sketch — which we repeat, aired on TV in 2000 — Jimmy comes out in blackface dressed as the famous comedian to join Regis Philbin, played by Darrell Hammond, and crack some Chris Rock-esque jokes.

Hard to say if people found it funny back then … but even Jimmy agrees it definitely was NOT worth it.(LoveBScott)

