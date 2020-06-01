CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Trump Wants To Shut Down Social Media Platforms After Getting Fact Checked

Republican Presidential Candidates Hold Third Debate In Colorado

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

President Trump frequently uses Twitter to express his feelings and disdain for others. But after getting fact checked by Twitter, Trump is looking to shut down social media platforms.

On Monday, the President tweeted misinformation about mail-in voting and Twitter quickly labeled his tweet with a message that read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”  The label links off to a page from Twitter that informs users his claims “are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others.”

In March Twitter rolled out a new system where they added warnings on tweets with COVID-19-related misinformation. In May, they began adding a new label to tweets “containing synthetic and manipulated media.” 

Just hours after the label appeared on his tweet, Trump went back on Twitter to share his thoughts. He accused the platform of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election and “stifling free speech.”

He later added that Republicans feel that social media platforms silence conservative’s voices and they will be strongly regulating/closing social media platforms.

See Also: 

Joke’s On Trump: Why #SharpiePresident Is Trending On Twitter

Indiana Moves Primary Election To June 2, 2020

Twitter Will Begin Testing A New Feature Called “Fleets”

 

 

Trump Wants To Shut Down Social Media Platforms After Getting Fact Checked  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close