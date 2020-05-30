CLOSE
Ohio
OHIO: George Floyd Protests Continues in Columbus, Resulting in Attacks on Police and Arrests

Protesters Break Into Ohio Statehouse In Columbus As Nationwide Backlash Erupts After George Floyd Killing

Demonstrators once again took to the streets of Downtown Columbus one night after what was supposed to be a “peaceful protest” turned into a clash with police officers.

There was a big gathering, mainly around High and Broad Streets, where marched around saying the name of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest Monday.

The officer responsible for his death, Derek Chauvin, was eventually charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after his arrest on on May 29.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s death has resulted in protests all over the country, including Columbus.

The demonstration on May 28 resulted in objects being hurled and broken windows.  The Ohio Statehouse was also a target of an attempt of a charge that ultimately never went anywhere, despite its windows being busted.

Ultimately, police used tear gas to try and put a stop to the destruction.

The second demonstration on May 29 in Columbus, though smaller, was no different:

At about 9:30 p.m., officers told everyone to leave the area, forming a line and moving down the street to clear people.

Columbus police would once again clash with demonstrators, especially when they “faced off” at City Hall.

There were some arrests and injuries during the second night:

Things did not easy in Columbus on the second night, despite the smaller crowd.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier on May 29 that citizens have a right to protest, but that it should be done “peacefully.”

Click here to read more.

 

OHIO: George Floyd Protests Continues in Columbus, Resulting in Attacks on Police and Arrests

Photos
Close