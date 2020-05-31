CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

Kendrick Sampson's BLD PWR Birthday Brunch

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The protests for George Floyd have been seen across the globe. Cities from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Columbus, Houston and more have seen nights of protest, fires and in some spaces, looting and assaults.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, a native of Missouri City who is no stranger to protests or being on the frontline, was struck by rubber bullets Saturday afternoon as Los Angeles police officers attempted to disperse a crowd protesting Floyd’s death.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In one video, LAPD can be seen firing rubber bullets trying to obtain control of the scene at Pan Pacific Park near Fairfax Avenue.

Sampson broadcasted all of it while on Instagram Live.

RELATED: Access Houston | Kendrick Sampson

RELATED: 200 Arrested Following George Floyd Protests In Downtown Houston

RELATED: Beyoncé Demands More Charges To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” he said on Instagram. Another video showed him being hit with a baton as he was moving backward from the police.

“Y’all ain’t see no police f**king up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse,” he said, referring to COVID-19 protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse earlier this month. “Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f**king state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”

See videos from Sampson’s day in Los Angeles below.

‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close