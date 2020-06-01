JAY-Z Called Minnesota Governor To Demand Justice For George Floyd

As arguably the A1 rapper in the game and a business mogul, many have called for the JAY-Z to speak up in regards to the protests across the nation. Minnesota Governor Walz revealed that the “99 Problems” rapper gave him a phone call to discuss justice for George Floyd, who was murdered by Minnesota cops on May 25.

Walz revealed the phone call during a press conference on Sunday (May 31).

“I received a call last night, to understand how big this was, from Jay-Z,” said Walz. “Not international performer but dad—stressing to me that justice needs to be served.”

During a press conference, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told the media that JAY-Z called him to demand justice for #GeorgeFloyd "I received a call last night from JAY-Z, not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served"pic.twitter.com/itgRq2um0n — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) May 31, 2020

Per Fox9, it was media figure Van Jones who facilitated the conversation with an initial text.

“It was so incredibly human,” reported said Walz of their convo. “It was a dad – and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here.”

Walz added, “He said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking “He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotas are focused on.”

Afterwards, Hova released his own statement that relayed what he told Governor Walz.

“After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what’s right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case,” said Jay-Z. “Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me – a dad and a Black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father, and a Black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have.”

Jay-Z added, “I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.”

Jay-Z has been receiving criticism lately for aligning with the NFL, and it’s only gotten worse thanks to the league’s hypocritical statement in lieu of its treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

While the ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, the other three ex-officers who stood by and did nothing are still free.

We’ll all be watching, closely, what happens next. The entire world, actually.

JAY-Z Called Minnesota Governor To Demand Justice For George Floyd was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: