In The Wake Of Protests, Glossier Donates $1 Million To Support Black Lives Matter

The popular skincare and beauty brand is opening its purse in the best way to show support for the cause.

In Wake Of Protests, Glossier Donates $500K To Black Organizations

Source: Glossier/Getty / Glossier/Getty

In the wake of the nationwide protests in the name of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, it was unclear how the beauty world would respond—if at all. But Glossier, the popular makeup and skincare line, set the tone over the weekend, being clear where they stood on the issue: Black lives matter.

But they did more than say those words, they are putting their money where their mouths are by announcing that that will donate a whopping $1 million dollars to the cause.

“We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the Black community. Black Lives Matter. We will be donating $500K across organizations focused on combating racial injustice: Black Lives MatterThe NAACP Legal Defense and Educational FundThe Equal Justice InitiativeThe Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters,” they wrote on social media on May 30.

In addition, they are donating another $500K to Black-owned beauty businesses.

“In an effort to make an impact within our own industry, we will be allocating an additional $500K in the form of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses — more details to come on this initiative in June,” they added.

View this post on Instagram

#BlackLivesMatter

A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on

 

Amazing.

Clearly, this generous act caught the eyes of Black women on Twitter, who saluted them for taking a stand and praised them for not continuing on with business as usual.

This is what being an ally looks like. OPEN YOUR PURSE! Please and thank you.

In The Wake Of Protests, Glossier Donates $1 Million To Support Black Lives Matter  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

