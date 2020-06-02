The local restaurant chain is under fire after allegedly trying to make employees deliver a catering order to Columbus Police on their day off.
A funny part of the movie “Friday” was when Smokey (Chris Tucker) clowned Craig (Ice Cube) for getting fired on his day off. However, this story about Condado restaurant is not funny at all.
According to a former employee, he and others were fired from the Polaris location after being forced to deliver a huge catering order to the Columbus Police Department. When employees refused to do so, they were reportedly fired.
This one tweet alone sent off a hail storm of angry tweets from many in Columbus, making Condado trend on Twitter Monday night. Many planning to boycott the restaurant.
No word has been reported from anyone from Condado at this time. We will keep you up to date on this story as it is still developing.
Condado Fire Staff Refusing To Deliver Food Order To Police, See Backlash was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com