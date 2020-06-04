CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program Which Helps Free Black Mothers

The time is now to empower the proper organizations.

Source: TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 05: Drake attends the Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017 on August 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin) Uploaded By Godspeed

While the people continue to fight in the name of social justice we can not ignore that COVID-19 is still a real thing. Drake has just provided many families some serious support.

As spotted on Complex the Canadian MC has just given some hope to the hopeless during the pandemic via a very generous donation. According to the report he has given $100,000 dollars to the National Bail Out; a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration.

On Monday, June 1 fellow Torontonian Mustafa The Poet tagged Champagne Papi and The Weeknd on an Instagram Story post urging both talents to donate. “My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd,” he wrote. “Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families” he wrote. Drizzy apparently heard him loud and clear by replying “say less brother”. He promptly donated $100,000 to the cause.

The Weeknd doubled down as well with a matching donation to National Bail Out, an additional $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter organization and $200,000 to Colin Kaepernicks’s Know Your Rights Camp.

In May National Bail Out had confirmed they had reunited 69 mothers with their families.

 

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program Which Helps Free Black Mothers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close