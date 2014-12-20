Between a huge movie role and ending her marriage, YaYa DaCosta has a lot going on in her life.

The “America’s Next Top Model” alumna is turning in her wedding ring after splitting from her director hubby Joshua Bee Alafia after just two years of marriage, US Weekly reports.

Yaya and Joshua got hitched in June 2012 during a ceremony in Pennsylvania, and the pair welcomed a son in September 2013. It’s unclear why the couple has decided to part ways as neither of them have commented on the split at this time.

MUST READ: Lifetime Releases Trailer For Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

It’s possible that if the public hears from Yaya she’ll likely be focused on promoting Lifetimes’s Whitney Houston biopic, where she plays the legendary diva.

After the disaster that was Lifetime’s Aaliyah biopic, the public has been curious about how the Whitney film will turn out. Producers weren’t even allowed to use Whitney’s vocals, and the story seems to be centered around her marriage to Bobby Brown. There is potential for this to be another train wreck.

Everyone will be able to render their verdict on January 17, when Lifetime airs Whitney at 8 p.m.

READ MORE:

Angela Bassett Defends Whitney Houston Biopic

Lifetime Announces ‘Whitney’ Biopic Premiere Date, But We Won’t Get Excited Just Yet

It’s A Boy! Yaya Alafia Gives Birth To Her First Child

It’s Over: Yaya DaCosta Ends 2-Year Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted December 20, 2014

Also On 100.3: