Gary Clark Jr’s: Powerful Video About Racism [VIDEO]

I glad some celebs are speaking out during this time and that’s what Gary Clark Jr. did. He is speaking out against systemic racism, police brutality and injustice.

On Sunday, the Texas musician, 36, posted a powerful video on his Instagram Story, in which he shared his thoughts on the protests taking place across the country over the death of George Floyd.

Clark — who won two Grammy Awards earlier this year for “This Land,” a song detailing his personal experiences with racism as a Black man living in America and the South — opened up about the struggles he faces every day, including the daily fear that he could die when he simply leaves his house.

Also On 100.3: