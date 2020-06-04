CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Gary Clark Jr’s: Powerful Video About Racism [VIDEO]

I glad some celebs are speaking out during this time and that’s what Gary Clark Jr. did. He is speaking out against systemic racism, police brutality and injustice.

 

On Sunday, the Texas musician, 36, posted a powerful video on his Instagram Story, in which he shared his thoughts on the protests taking place across the country over the death of George Floyd.

Clark — who won two Grammy Awards earlier this year for “This Land,” a song detailing his personal experiences with racism as a Black man living in America and the South — opened up about the struggles he faces every day, including the daily fear that he could die when he simply leaves his house.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

About , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gary Clark Jr's , Powerful , Racism , video

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close