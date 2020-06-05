Gabrielle Union Accuses NBC Chairman Of Threatening Her After She Exposed Racism On ‘AGT’ Set

Gabrielle Union is standing firm and doing her legal due diligence to hold America’s Got Talent producers accountable for firing her after she exposed the racism on-set of the popular TV show.

Union filed a harassment complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against AGT’s production companies FremantleMedia and Simon Cowell’s Syco, Variety reports. She also claimed NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened her after she became a “whistleblower.

NBC denied Union’s allegations, in a statement to Variety, saying,

“the allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically untrue. We took Ms. Union‘s concerns seriously, and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

According to Unions attorney Bryan Freedman, Telegdy threatened Union through her agent, which doesn’t absolve him from “wrongful conduct.”

“On or about February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through her agent and warned Union’s agent that Union had better cease from pursuing her claims of racism while filming AGT. To hide behind the fact that Telegdy did not call her directly but her agent instead does not absolve him from his wrongful conduct. Should Mr. Telegdy wish to see phone records or call sheets from the date of his threat, we can make those available for the world to see,” Freedman wrote in response to NBC’s statement.

Union first raised concern about AGT’s discriminatory behavior six months ago and NBC has done everything to paint her out to be a liar, which Dwyane Wade notes in a Tweet defending his wife.

Instead of looking thru the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the black and brown community, for women and for rape victims. https://t.co/bjnVzug6gi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 4, 2020

So instead of making sure your work environment is a a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black women in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs https://t.co/bjnVzug6gi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 4, 2020

When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed. My daughter couldn’t even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y’all have the answers and y’all still don’t wanna listen to them. https://t.co/bjnVzug6gi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 4, 2020

With uniform protests taking place around the nation, raising awareness about systematic racism, police brutality and the unfair treatment of Black people, NBC might want to reconsider their approach to Union’s claims and issue an apology for their unprofessional behavior in the first place.

