Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Rock Matching Yellow Beauty & The Beast Gowns

They were definitely the "Belles" of the ball.

If we know anything about Serena Williams and her baby girl Olympia, is that they love them some Disney princesses. While not too long ago, the tennis legend was cooking in a Snow White dress, she and her two-year-old daughter are playing twinsies dress up in a different character’s garb: Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

“Keeping busy,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday, captioning the most adorable video of them, rocking Belle’s iconic yellow gown, as they glide around the living room belting our songs from the film’s soundtrack.

In addition to the performance, it’s clear that the duo was having their own movie theater experience—peep their buckets of popcorn.

View this post on Instagram

Keeping busy

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

Wanna recreate this lewk at home with your little ones? As Yahoo points you, you can, and it won’t break the bank either: “For adults, similar Belle costumes retail for $43 while kid’s sized gowns sell for $25 at Amazon.com,” they note.

 

Now, we know the two are no strangers to being on twin-mode. Here they are in matching pajamas:

 

Serving more Princess Haute couture.

 

Partners in Ohm…

 

When she’s not playing supermom at home during the lockdown, Serena is still somehow making boss moves in the outside world. In May, Stuart Weitzman dropped their newest show ads starring the tennis legend (and her thick thighs), while also naming Serena their VitalVoices Global Partnership ambassador…and in April, she announced her “Legends” campaign for her S by Serena line.

We will always stan a hardworking and multitasking queen.

