Cincinnati Gets Black Lives Matter Street Mural For Juneteenth

If you’re downtown Wednesday and wondering why traffic is shut down on Plum Street between 8th and 9th street. It’s because artists from Cincinnati will be painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the streets in front of City Hall! The artist will begin painting the mural at 4pm Wednesday with a reveal on Friday at 2pm just in time for Juneteenth!

via. Cincinnati.com

Each artist will be responsible for creating a letter. “It was really and truly just a way to say, how do we move forward? How do we remember that this is bigger than just policing?” said Alandes Powell, an Urban League board member and organizer of the mural. “If we do it right, people are going to change too.”

The 16 artists are calling their group “Black Art Speak.”

The public will be able to watch the mural being painted but there will be a barrier to keep crowds away amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do want public support, we want people to be excited about it but they’re also going to have wait to see it,” said Tashawna Thomas-Otabil, another Urban League board member who is helping organize the mural.

