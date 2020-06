Congratulations to Pusha T him and his wife welcome a new baby boy into the world.

Via:LoveBScott

The 43-year-old wasted no time announcing that his wife, Virginia Williams, gave birth to their first child — Nigel Brixx Thornton.

Accompanying images of the little one, Pusha added the caption: “NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON ? JUNE 11 2020.”

So cute. Congrats!

