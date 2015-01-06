CLOSE
Get A Taste Of Season What’s To Come On Season 2’s Being Mary Jane (VIDEO)

Season two of Being Mary Jane‘s premiere is right around the corner and BET is giving viewers a little peek at what to expect. The network dropped two clips from the upcoming season and it seems Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) is once against makes waves while trying to juggle her career, family and personal life.  In this video, Mary Jane hosts a dinner party for her friends, where they discuss being black in America. While the gang participates in a fun conversation, Mary Jane’s youngest brother P.J. (B.J Britt) shows up where things take a serious turn.

MUST READ: SUNDAY PAPER: BET Teases ‘Being Mary Jane’ Season 2 [VIDEO]; Did Fantasia Get Married?

Watch the drama unfold below.

Dang did P.J. really have to come for her like that? Being Mary Jane’s sophomore season starts Feb. 3 at 10 PM EST on BET

 

