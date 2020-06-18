CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant: Introduces Helicopter Safety Act

Vanessa Bryant is making sure that people are safe when it comes to flying and riding on a helicopter.

Via LoveBScott

The KGBHSA was formally introduced by lawmakers on Thursday — and would require choppers that carry 6 or more people to contain important safety equipment including a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.

Vanessa immediately threw her support behind the bill — saying, “I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country.”

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

