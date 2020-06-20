CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Arthur Ashe Statue Defaced With “White Lives Matter” F*ckery

This might be the first of many to be honest...

Richmond Protest

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

With protestors around the world taking down statues of confederate soldiers and blatant racists in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, it was only a matter of time before racists answered accordingly and unfortunately they just did.

The Huffpost is reporting that a statue of legendary Black tennis player and Civil Rights activist Arthur Ashe was defaced this past Wednesday (June 17) in Richmond, Virginia where he grew up. According to the report a white man was caught spray painting “White Lives Matter” across the base of the statue and “WLM” across the pedestals underneath as well. When asked why he was violating the property with blatantly anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric, the vandal of course denied it was because he was racist.

“Don’t all lives matter?” the man told a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter observing him. “I’m not a racist. I just don’t agree with people desecrating property.” 

Apparently “BLM” was spray painted on the statue before he added his own worthless two cents to it.

Ashe’s nephew weighed in on the matter.

“There are people who have an agenda,” David Harris Jr., Ashe’s nephew, told the Times-Dispatch. “Some of them are still settling on hate and discord because they see the system changing before them, and they’re lacking influence and control over it.”

Luckily there are more good people than not out in the world and volunteers cleaned off the racist graffiti left behind by the violator. Unfortunately racist white folk may feel the urge to continue this kind of nonsense so don’t be surprised if more statues of Black men and women receive similar treatment if not worst.

Police are investigating the incident but who knows what will come of it if anything.

Arthur Ashe Statue Defaced With “White Lives Matter” F*ckery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close