WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 19, 2020: Miss Juneteenth — Fathers & Family — Coronavirus Update

1. Court Rejects Trump Bid To End Young Immigrants’ Protections

What You Need To Know:

The Trump administration was handed a setback by a Supreme Court decision on the issue of immigration.

2. Half-Brother of Man Found Hanging in California is Fatally Shot By Deputies

What You Need To Know:

Terron Boone, the half-brother of Robert Fuller, was fatally shot by Los Angeles County deputies on Wednesday. Robert Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree on June 10 in Poncitlán Square in Palmdale, Calif. 

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Mom to Sue The NYPD After Violent Arrest Over Face Covering

What You Need To Know:

After the violent arrest of Kaleemah Rozier was caught on video by a bystander in New York City, the 22-year-old mom says she plans to file a $10 million lawsuit against police for excessive force after the arrest for improperly wearing a face mask.

4. A Love Letter to Phenomenal Black Women, Black History and Fort Worth, Texas

What You Need To Know:

Today is June 19, or as millions of Americans, including Donald Trump, now know is Juneteenth.

5. Fathers and Family

What You Need To Know:

Sunday, June 21, we celebrate Father’s Day. This Father’s Day feels different from those of the past and for good reason: the world is different.

Photos
Close