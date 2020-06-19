CLOSE
Feature Story
A Black Woman Remembers Losing Her Job As A Cop Due To Stopping Her White Colleague From Administering A Chokehold

Cariol Horne served her Buffalo, New York, community for years patrolling the streets as an officer of the law. But a November 2006 incident changed her life forever when she intervened in an ongoing chokehold being administered by her white colleague.

She was terminated after serving 19 years, just one year shy of the 20-year mark needed to secure her pension from the Buffalo Police Department.

“The message was sent that you don’t cross that blue line and so some officers — many officers don’t,” said Horne in an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and countless others, who lost their lives after saying “I can’t breathe,” Horne’s story is resurfacing again. Officials from Buffalo Common Council, the city government’s legislative branch, have recently advocated for her case to be reopened for a second look. The council recently submitted their request to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, citing Floyd’s case as one of national timeliness and importance.

“I don’t want any officer to go through what I have gone through,” Horne continued. “I had five children and I lost everything but [the suspect] did not lose his life. So, if I have nothing else to live for in life, at least I can know that I did the right thing and that [he] still breathes.”

In the interview Horne disputed a claim that she jumped on her colleagues back to stop him, stating that she merely removed his hands from around the neck of the suspect.

“We now have a totally different attorney general, we have a total different climate and atmosphere and lens right now, across this world, as it deals with policing in the United States,” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen told CNN affiliate WIVB.
“So I think it’s an opportune time to look back at this case and to see were there civil rights violations can she be made whole,” he said.

Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop By Twitter

15 photos Launch gallery

Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop By Twitter

Continue reading Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop By Twitter

Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop By Twitter

There is no one better at turning lemons into lemonade than Black Twitter. N O B O D Y. Case in point, there is no doubt a video of a random Black queen being arrested by a police officer hilariously singing to him “You About To Lose Yo Job” hit your timelines. While the clip of the woman being detained is bothersome, primarily due to what is going on across the nation, you couldn’t help but laugh, hell even the arresting officer couldn’t keep a straight face. In the unsourced clip shared initially by Angela Rye, the women can be heard asking/singing to the cop: “Why are you detaining me? You about to lose yo job. You about to lose yo job. Get this dance! You about to lose yo job ’cause you are detaining me for nothing!” https://twitter.com/Nikki_Glamour/status/1268280113411452929?s=20 After the video went viral, it only took 24 hours for DJ iMarkkeyz, the same DJ who gave us the slapping remix of Cardi B’sCoronavirus Mix” to apply his magic touch. He chopped up the original video and blessed us with the “Lose Yo Job” remix. Please, if you haven’t seen it, you can peep it below. https://twitter.com/iMarkkeyz/status/1268381774436085760?s=20 Black Twitter loved both versions of the video and has declared it anthem has already begun applying her infectious “You About To Lose Yo Job” lyrics to pictures and videos of police brutality as well as Karen’s across the country and white men being racist. We won’t be shocked if DJ iMarkkeyz remix will be played at protests going forward. You can peep the reactions to the remix in the gallery below. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A Black Woman Remembers Losing Her Job As A Cop Due To Stopping Her White Colleague From Administering A Chokehold  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close