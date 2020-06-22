CLOSE
Feature Story
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent Identity Theft [VIDEO]

Identity theft is on the rise to due less people working and more people at home.  Financial advisor Jini Thornton says that one and every four people will be hit with identity theft during this pandemic.

One way to prevent this from happening to you is to freeze your credit.  You can also freeze your children’s credit to ensure you’re safe during this time.

Listen to Jini Thornton as she talks about identity theft and answering your money matters questions.

 

Money Matters With Jini Thornton: How To Prevent Identity Theft [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close