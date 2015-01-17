CLOSE
I Apologize: Matt Barnes Admits Mistake For Trashing Wife Gloria Govan Online

Matt Barnes has seen the error of his ways for his recent comments surrounding his estranged wife, Gloria Govan. The Los Angeles Clippers forward came under fire for remarks he made about Gloria when she and her older sister Laura appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of The Wedding Ringer. Barnes came for Gloria hard on Twitter for being at the event instead of at home with their boys. Barnes fired off:

MUST READ: Messy Ex-Files: Matt Barnes Disses Gloria Govan’s Topless Shoot

The tweets have since been deleted. Days later, he trolled his sister-in-law’s Instagram account and slammed Gloria for participating in a topless photo shoot along with Laura. Barnes stated:

Now, Barnes has apparently cooled off and done a bit of reflection surrounding his actions and is apologizing for his behavior. Earlier in the week, he posted a picture of himself and Gloria and made comments that once again set tongues wagging. Barnes quipped:

Later, re-posted the same picture but clarified the “ex” portion of his caption and apologized for disrespecting Glo. Barnes remarked:

Maybe these two will finally hash things out offline instead of on social media.

I Apologize: Matt Barnes Admits Mistake For Trashing Wife Gloria Govan Online was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Basketball Ball Wives LA , gloria govan , Laura Govan , Matt Barnes

