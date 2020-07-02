CORONAVIRUS: Put-In-Bay Outbreak Origins Being Investigated

Health officials in three Ohio counties – Ottawa, Lucas, and Erie – have been looking into the COVID-19 outbreak on the Put-In-Bay village and are continuing to do so.

Seven cases involving island visitors and employees have been confirmed to be positive. The timeline for those cases takes place between June 17 and 21.

Officials say the outbreak began with one employee at a local bar and that all seven people were at either The Commodore Hotel, The Mist, which is a swim-up pool bar, or Mr. Ed’s.

They are currently “contact-tracing” each of the cases that have been proven to be positive, though that is easier said than done:

Lucas County identified 28 people who had contact with at least one of the confirmed cases, but a spokesperson said not all of the individuals are cooperating with the health department.

Everyone who has patronized any of the above establishments should take a COVID-19 test, keep an eye on any developing symptoms, and “self-quarantine for 14 days.”

All of those businesses have continued to remain open.

