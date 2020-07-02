CLOSE
News
HomeNews

“The Purge” Couple In St. Louis Who Pulled Guns on Peaceful Protestors To Be Investigated

Fox News is doing to old white folk what they thought rap music would do to their kids...

Couple points guns at protesters marching to St. Louis mayor's home to demand resignation

Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch / Getty

Over the weekend social media was bursting out with laughter when video of an old white married couple in the suburbs of St. Louis was filmed toting firearms as Black Lives Matter protestors peacefully marched in front of their property. While the scene was comedic on many levels and had “The Purge” trending on Twitter, authorities are investigating the matter and may actually take action depending on their findings.

According to the St. Louis American, St. Louis Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner announced that Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey would indeed be under investigation by her office for their threats to the peaceful protestors. In a statement issued by her office, Gardner wrote that she was “alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns and a violent assault.”

To the surprise of nobody the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s incident report on the matter listed the McCloskey’s as the victims in the matter stating that they weren’t initially armed when the group began to walk by their mansion.

“Once through the gate, the victims advised the group that they were on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave,” the report reads. “The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

Thank goodness for camera phones as the footage told an entirely different story and revealed that the injury lawyers were actually the aggressors who taunted the protestors as they calmly walked through the  small pedestrian gate at the end of Portland Place in the Central West End.

While no charges have been filed as of yet, the actions of the McCloskeys is considered a Class D felony and can lead to anywhere from one day to one year in jail or up to 4 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.

From the looks of things holigans like this need to be off the street ASAP. Just sayin.’

The couple for their part released a statement through their lawyer, Albert S. Watkins saying “They actions were borne solely of fear and apprehension, the genesis of which was not race-releated. In face, the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white.”

Yeah, sure guy.

Lock them up.

“The Purge” Couple In St. Louis Who Pulled Guns on Peaceful Protestors To Be Investigated  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close