CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed on Twitter Monday (July 6) that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she wrote on Twitter “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms became the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus.

“You can’t assume that this is seasonal allergies,” Bottoms said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We all need to get tested and in my case, tested regularly. This was my second test within a month. I was tested right after the funeral of Rayshard Brooks because I was in a large crowd and then I was tested again. And now I’ve tested positive.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

RELATED: Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers

RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19 At Age 41

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close