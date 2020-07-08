CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gary’s Tea: What Makes Someone An “Exotic” Woman? [WATCH]

Today’s tea is all about dating and relationships.

Carmelo Anthony’s alleged baby mama, Mia Burks is upset about his new magazine cover.  She had a series of post and delete tweets happened but no word from Mr. Anthony himself.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 4 year anniversary but Gary thinks that Ciara just doesn’t love him as much as she claims.

The show also debates about what’s an “exotic” woman and dating outside of your race.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony’s have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she’s living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn’t stop Lala from celebrating her niece’s birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala’s quarantine lifestyle.

Gary’s Tea: What Makes Someone An “Exotic” Woman? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close