Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Trip On Lake, 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone

Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after a boat trip on a lake in Southern California. Fans of Big Sean’s ex are hoping for the best as fears of her possible drowning rise with every passing moment.

just the two of us

The details, so far, are harrowing.

Naya Rivera is missing on a Southern California lake after her toddler son was found alive, but alone on a boat … TMZ has confirmed.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies found the 4-year-old boy on the boat — presumably rented by Naya — shortly before 5 PM on Lake Piru, but Naya was not there. Law enforcement sources tell us her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told deputies his mom had jumped in the water … but didn’t come back up.

Divers immediately started searching the lake, but so far there’s no sign of the “Glee” star. The search was suspended due to nightfall, but it’s expected to resume Thursday, shortly after sunrise.

We’re told Rivera’s life jacket was still in the boat and Josey was asleep when the boat was first found. Josey is okay and is now with family members. Naya and the boy’s father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody of Josey.

Officials at the lake became concerned when the pontoon boat Rivera rented had not been returned after three hours. The search for Rivera was called off overnight and is to resume in the morning (July 9).

Unfortunately, the Ventura County Sheriff believes that Rivera lost her life in the lake. According to Fox 11, Rivera’s black Mercedes G Wagon was found in the parking lot. Her purse was still in the vehicle.

Prayers up.

 

Photos
Close