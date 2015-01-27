CLOSE
Rocsi Diaz Heads To HLN As ‘The Daily Share’ Anchor/Correspondent

Rocsi Diaz is making her way back to television. The former BET 106 & Park and Entertainment Tonight host has now joined HLN’s The Daily Share. Rocsi will focus on fashion, sports, lifestyle and entertainment news and will also be a correspondent for red carpet events HLN covers. Deadline is reporting Rocsi will be The Daily Share’s Los Angeles-based correspondent, as the show currently broadcasts in Atlanta.

MUST READ: TV ROUNDUP: Rocsi Diaz Exits ‘Entertainment Tonight’; Braxton Sisters Feud At Sleepover & More

The Daily Share is show that is social-media geared series, which features content dictated by what is currently hot on social media. The show hosted by Ali Nejad and Yasmin Vossoughian, delves also into lifestyle content of the day and  will provide a digest of what people are watching, searching, playing, sharing, shopping and creating in every aspect of their social media lives. Last September, Rocsi was let go from Entertainment Tonight after serving almost two years on the long-running show.

Rocsi Diaz Heads To HLN As ‘The Daily Share’ Anchor/Correspondent was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

