CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Kanye West Honors His Late Mother In Surprise Track “Donda” On Her 71st Birthday

West surprised his loyal fans by dropping the track named "Donda" on Sunday (Jul.12), which would have been his late mother's 71st birthday.

Kanye West Surprises Fans With "Donda" Track Dedicated To His Late Mother

Source: Richard Hartog / Getty

Possible presidential candidate, Coonye oops, we mean Kanye West is still gearing up to drop a new album. The rapper surprised fans with a new song dedicated to his late mother.

West surprised his loyal fans by dropping the track named “Donda” on Sunday (Jul.12), which would have been his late mother’s 71st birthday. Accompanying a video comprised of clips, the song features West’s mom reciting fellow Hip-Hop legend, KRS-One’s lyrics from his classic song “Sound of da Police.”

Midway through the song Donda West recites:

“There can never really be justice on stolen land,” she recites the powerful lines. “Are you really for peace and equality? Or when my car’s hooked up — know you wanna follow me? Your laws are minimal because you won’t even think about the real criminal. This has got to cease ’cause we been getting hype to the sound of the police.” 

Kanye, who is not heavily featured on the track, follows his mom rapping:

“The Devil is using you / Confusing you / Our job is to understand who is who / Righteous indignation / In this nation / We gon start a revolution in this basement.” 

Donda died tragically back in 2007, following complications from surgery.

His wife, and staunch supporter, Kim Kardashian West, also shared a video on Twitter of Kanye and his mom singing his track “Hey Mama” off his sophomore effort, “Late Registration.”

West has been in the news a lot lately, unfortunately. The rapper announced that he would be running for president in 2020 despite not even filing the necessary paperwork to make that happen…yet.

Yeezy also revealed that he is no longer rocking with his buddy Donald Trump stating in a ridiculous Forbes interview that he officially has taken off his MAGA hat. The billionaire also got outed as one of the many individuals to received a PPP loan.

This follows the news that West is reportedly suffering from a yearly severe bipolar episode.

Photo: Richard Hartog / Getty

Kanye West Honors His Late Mother In Surprise Track “Donda” On Her 71st Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close