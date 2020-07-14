Princess Love Reportedly Dismisses Divorce From Ray J

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Capes For Kanye West’s Fake Presidential Bid, Twitter Smacks 3 Cap Off His Dome

[caption id="attachment_887602" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Chance The Rapper stands as one of Hip-Hop's most beloved acts but he's been known for making questionable moves with his platform in the past. Currently, the Chicago star is catching a flurry of criticism after publicly stanning for Kanye West and the producer's alleged presidential bid in what appears to be an affront to Joe Biden's campaign run. On Sunday (July 12), Kanye West shared a new song and video titled "DONDA" which features his late mother, Dr. Donda West reciting KRS-One's "Sound Of The Police" before the gospel-tinged track. In the song, West sounds politically charged, calling out false leadership, the prison system, and shouting down racism while honoring his mother and grandmother within. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1282496242736668672 Chance retweeted the post and wrote in the caption, "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh." He continued tweeting in support of West, much to the dismay of his fans and others. "Are we pro two-party system?" Chance asked. He followed that with, "Ima keep it real alota u n*ggas is racist" but the context isn't completely clear there. Continuing his track of tweets, Chance posed the question to his followers that seemingly challenged Biden's run and if observers are against his friend and mentor. "Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??" Chance wrote. Chance ended that particular string of thought with, "yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way." With Chance The Rapper trending on Twitter, the artist addressed the fervor around his decision to cape hard for Yeezy. "I didnt plan on trending today, but I would like take this opportunity to say: with all these apologies and accountabilities going around the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Dept should finally admit to and denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton," Chance said. Via Twitter, the reactions to Chance's endorsement of Kanye West have been ringing off all Monday morning (July 13) and we've got some of them listed out below. -- Photo: Getty