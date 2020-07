Pregnant YouTube Star Dies at the age of 24 years old.

The cause if death has not be revealed.

Via: LoveBScott

The family shared the heartbreaking news to her 173,000 Instagram followers Sunday with an emotional tribute.

The family’s post read: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.”

Also On 100.3: