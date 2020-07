Tyra Banks: Has A New Job As The Host Of Dancing With The Stars

Tyra Banks has a new Job.

Just a day after ABC dropped Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews leading into season 29, TMZ has learned the former supermodel is strutting her way into that role.

In addition to smizing in front of the camera, Tyra will also be an Executive Producer of the show. We’ve learned she was in talks with the network long before ABC cut ties with Tom and Erin.

On Monday, Tom announced the show would be continuing without him, and said his 15 years hosting were the “most unexpected gift of my career.” ABC and BBC released their own statement about Tom and Erin’s departures … saying the show is embarking “on a new creative direction.” (LoveBscott)

